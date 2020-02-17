Watch out New York! Dallas BBQ is taking over!

For the past few days celebrities in New York have been enjoying the presence of Dallas BBQ, from the studio to events. A few days ago BBQ’S was seen taking over Jim Jones studio session by catering their famous Burgers, Wings, Seafood and Frozen Drinks.

Jim Jones enjoyed the great tasting of their food so much, that he invited BBQ’S and their staff out on the town to his performance at “Sneakers N Stuff” where food and frozen drinks were catered again. Celebrities like Cam’ron, Nia Kay, Melvin Ingram and Jim Jones enjoyed the evening eating and drinking Dallas BBQ’S exclusive catering for the event.