The Green Bay Packers look to be planning for life after Aaron Rodgers. Near the end of the first round of Thursday’s NFL draft, the Packers made a move to gain the 26th pick to draft Utah State QB, Jordan Love.

The Packers traded their 30th overall pick as well as a 4th round pick to the Miami Dolphins to take their 26th pick. Love was highly touted prior to the draft as a high upside QB who was little talked about during the college football season.

To many, it may have been a surprise, but the Packers made a similar move in 2005 when they drafted Rodgers as the eventual replacement to Hall of Fame QB Brett Favre. Favre remained the starting QB for two more seasons before the reigns were handed over to the former Cal University QB.

Aaron Rodgers in March on the possibility of the Packers drafting a quarterback: "No matter who you bring in, they're not going to be able to beat me out anytime soon." — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 24, 2020

This past season was a healthy one for Rodgers who has on and off dealt with injuries that have required extended missed time on the field. Rodgers played all 16 games and threw for 4000 yards and 26 touchdowns.

The Packers made it to the NFC Championship game where they would lose to the San Francisco 49ers.

Aaron Rodgers was on Pat McAfee’s show earlier tonight…and said this: https://t.co/LQuFVrlV2Y — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2020

Jordan Love’s 2019 Utah State stats weren’t too flash with a modest 61 percent completion percentage 20 passing touchdowns and 17 interceptions. But an impressive NFL combine put Love on the radar as a first rounder. Some analysts even had Love going as high as the 6th pick.

And by trading up to draft Utah St. QB Jordan Love, the Green Bay Packers put 36-year-old Aaron Rodgers on the clock. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2020