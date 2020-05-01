Nicki Minaj Shuts Down Rumors of Dissing Wendy Williams on ‘Say So’ Remix

Nicki Minaj Shuts Down Rumors of Dissing Wendy Williams on ‘Say So’ Remix

Nicki Minaj jumped into the remix to Doja Cat’s “Say So” and Nicki’s Barbz wrongly concluded that the Queen was dissing TV personality, Wendy Williams.

“Your real ass ain’t keep your man home, now you looking silly word to silicone,” Nicki raps on the verse.

Wendy Williams recently divorced her longtime husband Kevin Hunter after he repeatedly cheated on the Wendy Williams Show host.

Nicki shut down the rumors on Instagram before they could really take off.

Advertisement

Fans likely assumed the shot was at Wendy after the former Hot 97 Jock said that Minaj should’ve never married Kenneth Petty, a convicted sex offender.