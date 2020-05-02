This weekend’s edition of The Last Dance will be a bit more emotional as it will have an interview with the late Kobe Bryant.



The Los Angeles Times’ Arash Markazi reveals Episode 5 is dedicated to Kobe Bryant as it was filmed in his office in Costa Mesa last July. The clip finished editing a week before his passing. In true Kobe fashion, the clip did not need editing at all beyond adding a dedication to The Black Mamba at the top.



The relationship between Bryant and Michael Jordan was well-known and hit the full spotlight in a speech from the GOAT during Bryant’s memorial service. You can see that here.

The first two weeks of The Last Dance have provided a deep dive into the aura of Dennis Rodman, sparked conversation about Scottie Pippen’s contracts, and reignited the beef between Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas. Making the rounds online is a clip of MJ laughing at Gary Payton’s defensive efforts, which can only make for more entertainment in the forthcoming weeks. You can see that clip below.

