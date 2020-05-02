PUMA and The Hundreds Launch First Full Collection Together

PUMA and The Hundreds Launch First Full Collection Together

PUMA and The Hundreds have announced a full collection developed by the fashions of high school cliques from the 1990s.

The collection embraces the transformation of streetwear from the past three decades highlighting the preppy, jock, party crew, and 20/20 kids of today. The collection will bring. Range of tees, hoodies, shorts, tracksuits, and footwear.

From bold graphic T-shirts for the “Preppy” to the all-over print plaids and classic Clyde sneaker for the “Party Crew,” this 27-piece collection is the guiding focus of The Hundreds’ mantra people over product and the main force behind the collaboration.

Included are the PUMA x The Hundreds Windbreaker with a plain print and half-zip neckline, reflective shorts, the RS-Pure x The Hundreds show, and more. The collection will run from $35-$140 and will be available on thehundreds.com today, while hitting select retailers on May 7.

Advertisement