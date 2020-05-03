Back in March, millions of people quarantined at home watched The Tiger King documentary and were blown away by the sheer ridiculousness of the never-ending beef between Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin.

Even though now Joe Exotic is behind bars and diagnosed with coronavirus, the bag does not seem like it is going to stop for him anytime soon. According to TMZ, Joe Exotic is going to be the face of an upcoming line of streetwear.

Odain Watson, singer/songwriter, and owner of the streetwear brand Odaingerous, told TMZ that he’s partnering with Joe Exotic on an upcoming line of limited edition clothes. According to Watson, they’ve already been in contact and discussing details through prison calls and letters.

Odain reached out to Joe via letter back in March after the documentary’s premiere on Netflix. Joe was supposedly intrigued.

Advertisement

The new line is being called “REVENGE” and would include graphic T-shirts, hoodies and joggers with his face and tigers.

The highlight piece from the collection would be an exclusive t-shirt with a ‘Tiger King’ biker jacket print on it and a tiger-striped lapel.

You can check out some of the pieces on Odain’s IG post starting on the third slide.