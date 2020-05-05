After a decade in the game, Kid Cudi has the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart to his name. His new single with Travis Scott “The Scotts” bumped “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd to take over.

😭🙏🏾 THIS MEANS SO MUCH TO ME!!! IVE BEEN IN THIS GAME FOR 12 YEARS AND I FINALLY DID THIS W MY MUTHAFUCKIN BROTHER! TO MY PARTNER IN RAGE TRAVIS AND ALL MY FANS AROUND THE WORLD THAT SUPPORTED US AND GOT US ON LISTS, I FUCKIN LOVE YOU!! ❤️😘🤘🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/vAt4d6WeGN — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) May 4, 2020

Showing the power of both artists, along with the Fortnite event featuring Travis, “The Scotts” ran straight to the top of the Spotify global streaming chart when it was released.



“The Scotts” will also hit No. 1 on the Streaming Songs chart, with 42.2 million U.S. streams in the week ending April 30, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data. The song is also No. 1 on the Digital Song Sales chart with 67,000 downloads in the same span.



Billboard details, this is the first single to hit the top slot for Kid Cudi, it is the third to do so for the Astroworld rapper. “Highest in the Room” and “Sicko Mode” hit the top spot for Travis in December of 2018 and October 2019, respectively.



Additional waves on the Billboard Hot 100 include a surge for Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” after Beyoncé came through, floated on the verse and let us all know it was Demon Time.



Elsewhere on the chart, “Toosie Slide” from Drake is in at No. 3 and Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” is at No. 5.