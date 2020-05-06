14 professional sports leagues are combining for a new campaign called The Real Heroes Projects, which will highlight healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Athletes involved in the campaign will represent ATP, MLB, MLS, NASCAR, NBA, NFL, NHL, NWSL, USGA, WNBA, WTA, and WWE, among other professional leagues, are dedicating their jerseys and uniforms to a special healthcare hero who is helping their community on the forefront of this global crisis.



In the representation of the NBA and WNBA will be 2020 NBA All-Star and Utah Jazz point guard Donovan Mitchell, four-time WNBA All-Star guard Skylar Diggins-Smith of the Phoenix Mercury and two-time WNBA All-Star and 2018 WNBA MVP forward Breanna Stewart of the Seattle Storm.

Each participating athlete will share a personal message honoring heroes and sharing personal tributes. Athletes will cover their names on their jerseys with the name of a healthcare hero.

ATP will be represented by tennis players Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan. Activision Blizzard Esports will bring in Seth “Scump” Abner of Call of Duty League, VKLiooon of Hearthstone and Matthew “Super” DeLisi of Overwatch League. MLB will have Aaron Judge and Christian Yellich, while MLS will have Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez and Jozy Altidore. Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick will repent NASCAR. George Kittle, Drew Brees, and DeAndre Hopkins will be on hand for the NFL. NHL legend Wayne Gretzky will be joined by Jonathan Toews and former Canadian Women’s ice hockey Gold Medalist Hayley Wickenheiser. The US Golf Association will be represented by Jordan Speech and Lydia Ko, while National Women’s Soccer League will have Carli Lloyd and Alex Morgan. Women’s Tennis Association will bring in Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka, Bianca Andreescu, Ashleigh Barty, and Victor Azarenka. The WWE will be represented by John Cena, Triple H, and Charlotte Flair.

Join me and the world of sports this Wednesday, National Nurses Day, as we honor the frontline healthcare heroes who inspire us.



Make a “jersey” in their honor. Tag it with #TheRealHeroes



Let them feel the love! pic.twitter.com/Oog4jDbKIf — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) May 4, 2020