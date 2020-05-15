Will Smith Returns to the Booth for Joyner Lucas’ ‘Will Remix’

One of the doper moments in 2020 Hip-Hop is Joyner Lucas saluting Will Smith with his song and video “Will.” The video put Joyner in the many roles of Will’s historic career ranging from Fresh Prince to Bad Boys to Men in Black. In response, Smith shared the video and said he was honored.

Flash forward to today and Lucas gets a dream collaboration with Smith, who floats across his verse and even tips his hat to Lucas.

“I feel like a prince that turned to a king

Found me a queen, started a family and got me a team

On top of my dreams, Joyner, I know you inspired by me

Like I was inspired by Nelson Mandela, I give him a rose for every endeavor”

Listen to the Fresh Prince get back in his rapping bag below.