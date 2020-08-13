Naomi Osaka and BODYARMOR to Refurbish Tennis Courts in Queens as Part of New Partnership with United States Tennis Association

BODYARMOR Sports Drink and the United States Tennis Association have announced a new partnership that will make BODYARMOR LYTE the official sports drink of the US Open.

BODYARMOR will now be placed throughout matches and practices and inserts into digital and social experiences.

“BODYARMOR premium sports drinks are a natural fit for our event and we are proud to make BODYARMOR products available to the US Open athletes to commence the partnership,” said Lew Sherr, Chief Revenue Officer, USTA. “BODYARMOR is rapidly escalating in popularity. We appreciate their commitment to giving back to the sport and we look forward to helping them accelerate their growth around the world.”

The partnership will impact Jamaica, Queens by refurbishing tennis courts through a collaboration with BODYARMOR Lyte and Noami Osaka.

“My experience at the US Open has played such a pivotal role in my career and the tennis courts I grew up playing on have helped shape who I am today,” said Naomi Osaka. “I’m excited to join BODYARMOR to give young athletes and aspiring tennis players the opportunity to experience tennis on the same courts that started it all off for me, and I couldn’t be happier that my go-to sports drink BODYARMOR LYTE is now available throughout the US Open.”

“BODYARMOR has called Queens home since the brand was founded and we’re thrilled to be part of the US Open, the most prestigious tennis event in the United States, taking place in our backyard,” said Michael Fedele, Vice President of Marketing, BODYARMOR. “This milestone partnership creates a tremendous opportunity for BODYARMOR LYTE Sports Drink to share the court with some of the best athletes in the world – and we are excited to support our incredible partner Naomi, and create a great place for future US Open champions like her to get their start.”

The 2020 US Open will kick off on August 31 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, NY.