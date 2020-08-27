Every other day a celebrity or public figure is putting their foot in their mouth, or old tweets are resurfaced, and the public calls for a “cancellation” of them. But 50 Cent thinks he’s above that.

“I’m an entertainer, so to entertain is, I believe, to provoke emotion,” 50 said during Variety‘s Entertainment Marketing Summit. “…I don’t believe I can be canceled. They gotta go to jail to get canceled, they gotta shoot a girl,” he said possibly alluding to the Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion situation. “You gotta do something extremely bad to be canceled, and I think it’s so unfair to the people that are canceled.”

“If you say something about someone who chooses something different, there’s organizations set up to start sending things around to get signatures and stuff. And tell me this, as a heterosexual male, who’s going to send things around to get signatures based on your failures? There’s no one. There’s no organization,” Jackson said. “Certain demographics have been conditioned because they’ve been taken advantage of in the earliest stages. Once inferior, now they’re superior because we have no organization. The biggest target is heterosexual males in general.”

Advertisement

The Queens native arguably invented trolling and went on to grow a successful media empire using his ability to provoke emotion.

Fifty was originally making $17,000 per Power episode and was originally targeting a female audience, but the demographic and impact eventually grew.

“The gradual process of the show growing in audience each year — with different marketing campaigns to allow it to grow to a different demographic and a bigger audience every time — is, I think, a huge contribution to it,” Jackson said. “My core audience is not going to the nightclub anymore, they’re grown. Mary J. Blige and Method Man are in that boat — like, those are my stars. I’m looking at them and I’m excited about music, culture and art… to be able to have them participate and be a part of it now is almost a dream sequence.”

Power Book II is centered around Tariq St. Patrick and airs on September 6th.