Over the past few days, Kanye West has been extremely vocal about Black ownership within industries that profit from them the most: entertainment and sports. Ye deemed himself the modern day Nat Turner. The comparison draws parallel in West’s efforts to lead a rebellion against the music industry, with binding contracts that are almost impossible for artists to get out of.

The billionaire music and fashion icon took to Twitter Wednesday morning to address Universal Music Group. In the early 2000s, the 21-time Grammy winner signed with Roc-a-Fella Records through Def Jam. Def Jam is a subsidiary label of Universal Music Group. In addition, he established his music label, GOOD Music under Def Jam as well.

“UNIVERSAL WONT TELL ME WHAT MY MASTERS COST BECAUSE THEY KNOW I CAN AFFORD THEM,” tweeted Ye. “MY CHILDREN WILL OWN MY MASTERS… NOT YOUR CHILDREN…MY CHILDREN… MY CHILDREN.”

Everyone please cover me in prayer … I AM ONE OF THE MOST FAMOUS PEOPLE ON THE PLANET AND UNIVERSAL WONT TELL ME WHAT MY MASTERS COST BECAUSE THEY KNOW I CAN AFFORD THEM … BLACK MASTERS MATTER — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

Headed by CEO Lucian Grainge, Universal Music Group is majority owned French media conglomerate Vivendi. Ye vows that his latest demand is a fight for all artists.

“EVERYONE AT UNIVERSAL AND VIVENDI PLEASE UNDERSTAND THAT I WILL DO EVERYTHING IN MY LEGAL POWER AND USE MY VOICE UNTIL ALL ARTIST CONTRACTS ARE CHANGED STARTING WITH GETTING MY MASTERS FOR MY CHILDREN I WILL NOT STOP I PROMISE YOU IM AM PETTY AND VERY PERSONAL.”

In a previous tweet, Ye called on Kendrick, Drake and J. Cole in an attempt to make this a joint effort. In addition, he demanded a public apology for the latter two artist as well. Given Drake and Cole’s history with Kanye, it is unlikely that they will join forces with him in this effort, but we won’t rule it out all together. The GOOD Music founder continues to lean on his faith during this unprecedented fight.