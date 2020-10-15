PeaceTech Lab is an award-winning non-profit organization founded by the United States Institute of Peace, in partnership with Opal Tometi, co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement. They announce the Road to Equal Justice (R2EJ), a U.S.-wide initiative to help provide free training, resources, and grants for organizations and individuals to tackle the power of media, technology and data to improve efforts for social justice and peacebuilding. The Road to Equal Justice will be a 16-city series that will start tomorrow, October 16th, 23rd, and 30th from 10:00am – 1:00pm ET in Baltimore.

“As an organization working across the globe on bridging divides between local governments and communities, countering violent extremism, and fostering transparency and accountability through tech, we truly feel the weight of responsibility to help meet these cries for justice and reform right in our own backyard,” said Sheldon Himelfarb, President & CEO, PeaceTech Lab. “We are honored to work alongside Opal Tometi, whose commitment to racial justice worldwide will enrich and enhance our work, as we strive to implement our global PeaceTech programs in the United States,” added Himelfarb.

The Road to Equal Justice aims to join social and community advocates, business leaders, grassroots organizations, local government leaders, and, in some cases, law enforcement to tackle social justice issues. The social justice issues can vary from criminal justice reform to voting rights. Partakers in the workshops will also be eligible for grants to develop original and new projects and scale ongoing work. The series aims to launch between 50-70 community projects nationwide.

“I am happy to be partnering with PeaceTech Lab on this important training program, which comes at a critical time for our country. The goal of justice in today’s America starts to become more achievable through programs like R2EJ, which equips and empowers our communities to use technology for social change,” said Opal Tometi, co-founder of Black Lives Matter.

Other host cities throughout 2020/2021 include: Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Colorado Springs, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Louisville, Miami, Minneapolis, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, D.C. To join the Road to Equal Justice in Baltimore, please answer our survey here. For inquiries about opportunities in an upcoming city, email to info@peacetechlab.org.