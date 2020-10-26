LisaRaye McCoy has been considered a heartthrob ever since her breakout role as Diamond in The Player’s Club. Now her fans will have a chance to get their Melvin on because she’s the latest celebrity to join Only Fans.

In the 2-minute video below, someone who’s off-camera is encouraging her to join the growing platform to directly connect with her supporters. “You know what? I could really get with that. Because I promise you when I post on Instagram, by the time I scroll through all the haters and the negative people and the naysayers and folks that got some kind of negative opinion or whatever, it makes me exhausted,” she responded.

She continued saying that she does have exclusive content she wants to share with her fans only. “If I could have a place that only MY people come to. Only MY fans, only MY likes, only MY members, only MY people that mess with me…you know what? I could do a OnlyFans page.”

LisaRaye McCoy captioned the video saying, “You heard it 1st. Everything insta aint ready for! No haters allowed”

Will you subscribe to Lisa’s OnlyFans account? She joins Cardi B, Blac Chyna, Amber Rose and many more influencers who recently made an account also.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CGqXkhenfbZ/