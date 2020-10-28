The 2020 BET Hip-Hop Awards crowned Megan Thee Stallion, Rapsody, Roddy Ricch and more on Tuesday night (Oct. 27). Finishing off the show was a stellar run of performers including 2 Chainz, Quavo, Mulatto, City Girls and more.



In addition to the above, Big Sean, Jhené Aiko, Lil Baby, Ty Dolla $ign, and more hit the stage, along with stellar cyphers featuring Rapsody, Deante Hitchcock, Jack Harlow, Flo Milli, Ade, Teyana Taylor, H.E.R. and more.



You can see all the performances below and the cyphers right under.