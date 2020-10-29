At the top of the year, Eminem let off his latest album Music To Be Murdered By with hits like “Godzilla,” powering Shady back to the top of the Billboard charts. Today, Em is able to celebrate the work going platinum.

The follow-up to 2018’s Kamikaze started off with an impressive 279,000 units in the first week and made Eminem the first artist to debut 10 consecutive albums at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and one of six to have 10 No. 1 albums in the United States.

In addition to the success of the album as a whole, the aforementioned “Godzilla,” which featured the late Juice WRLD climbed up the Billboard Hot 100 to the No. 3 slot.

Eminem has not celebrated the achievement online, however, Royce da 5’9 has.

If you have yet to hear the album tap in below.