Lil Durk is allegedly stopping Quando Rondo’s bags following the recent death of his close friend, King Von.

The shocking murder of the Chicago rapper has left an impact on many of those who were close to him and associated with him. Since his death, many are spewing several different narratives on the night of the shooting. Recently, King Von’s manager, who was shot as well, spoke with DJ Akademiks to detail the incident. According to Von’s manager, a number of shots were fired from the police after the accused shooter fired his gun. He also chose to not mention Quando Rondo’s name during the interview as well. Rondo was involved in a scuffle that ultimately led to Von’s death.











While many of Von’s family, friends and associates are mourning, they are reportedly taking action to peacefully avenge his death. Lil Durk, who discovered the loss while on Instagram Live, recently deactivated his account. The “3 Head Goat” rapper reportedly bought out all tickets for Quando Rondo’s next show in Atlanta. As a result, Rondo’s team cancelled the show. It was scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 28 at Shockflow Entertainment Center. This has yet to be confirmed from either party. As of now it is only a theory from fans.

