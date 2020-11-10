MLB All-Star pitcher and 2020 NL Cy Young finalist, and entrepreneur Trevor Bauer have become the first MLB Athlete Partner for Lids.

The partnership will now make Lids the exclusive headwear retailer for Bauer. The MLBPA Players Choice NL Outstanding Pitcher and Lids will unveil several limited-edition custom hats, t-shirts, and new customizations throughout the year, which will be available nationwide.











“Whether I’m looking to pick up a new Duke dad hat or a UCLA snapback, I’ve been a Lids customer for many years,” said Bauer. “As I’ve become more invested in design and branding in recent years, the opportunity to collaborate with such an iconic retailer, especially as its first MLB athlete partner, is really meaningful.”

Recently, Lids has added multi-platinum musician and entrepreneur Meek Mill, Grammy-nominated rapper Quavo, Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon, and top NBA skills trainer Chris Brickley as partners.