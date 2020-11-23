Kanye West’s classic My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy album has hit its 10 year anniversary for one of the songs, “Lost in the World,” we have new information into how it was created.



Kim Kardashian hit Instagram and revealed on her stories that the song was rooted in a poem that he wrote for her on a birthday.



“For those that don’t know the story of ‘Lost In The World’ on My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy … Kanye couldn’t come up with some lyrics and then realized he had them, it was what he wrote me for my 30th birthday card. He took the poem he wrote me and made it the song. Happy 10 year anniversary MBDTF.”



You can see the post below.

Kim Kardashian says that Kanye’s song “Lost In The World” was a poem he wrote in her birthday card#MBDTF10 pic.twitter.com/dtoBJSqlSg — Complex Ambition (@CmplxAmbition) November 22, 2020