There is a new couple in Hip-Hop as A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are officially an item.



A source revealed the official status of the two to PEOPLE, citing the two as longtime friends that have turned lovers. Page Six spotted the duo having dinner at the Beatrice Inn in New York this past weekend.



Rumors of the romance between Rocky and Rih have been overflowing since A$AP appeared in a Fenty Skin campaign, which sparked joint interviews between the two.



A fan of the new couple? Let us know.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky for FENTY SKIN pic.twitter.com/moiqRSTYfs — 𝓡 🅴 (@fentxyy) July 19, 2020