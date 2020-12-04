With NBA training camp in full swing, Damian Lillard is looking to Gatorade for helping him through the grind of the upcoming 72-game season.
The Portland Trail Blazer and Gatorade have partnered to highlight the BOLT24 brand, which will come out this December. There are two kinds of BOLT24 – one called ANTIOXIDANT with antioxidant vitamins A and C; The other, called ENERGIZE, has caffeine.
“Damian is not just a dynamic basketball player, he’s also a dynamic person off the court,” said Jeff Kearney, global head of sports marketing at Gatorade. “He brings so much to the table – thoughtfulness, character, raw talent, honed craftsmanship – he’s always ready and he’s always real, which is what BOLT24 is all about.”
“It is new now, but there will come a time when BOLT24 is a well-known thing. I saw it as an opportunity to be tied to that history,” Lillard said.
Logo Lillard will join a roster of basketball talent which already includes Zion Williamson, Karl Anthony Towns, Paul George, Jayson Tatum, and Elena Delle Donne.
