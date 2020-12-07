Damian Lillard isn’t the only one at Paul George’s head. After the Clippers star seemingly put blame on his former coach for the Clippers’ failure this past season, Doc Rivers has an answer.



PG13 was on the All The Smoke podcast and blasted the way Rivers coached the Clippers.



“We lost. But during that whole process, we never worked on adjustments,” George said. “We never worked on what to do differently. We just literally having the same shit happen over and over again.”



And now for Rivers response:

“I enjoyed coaching him. So, not a lot to say there. Ty Lue was sitting right next to me. Listen, we lost the game, and I think everybody needs to take ownership. Obviously, we can always do better, and players can play better. As far as I’m concerned, I’ll leave it right there.”

Classy response from Rivers. Doc will coach the Philadelphia 76ers this year and the aforementioned Lue will hold down the Clippers.



Who do you think will have a better season?