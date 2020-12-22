The COVID-19 vaccine is available to a select group of U.S. citizens currently. On Monday, President-elect Joe Biden took the vaccine on camera.



“What I wanna say is we owe these folks an awful lot,” Biden opened. “The scientists and the people who put this together, the front-line workers, the ones who actually did the clinical work. It’s just amazing.”



Biden’s wife, Dr. Jill Biden, also received her vaccination on Monday. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff will be vaccinated next week.



Last month, President-Elect Biden pledged to take the vaccine on camera in advocacy of the vaccine across U.S. citizens. Former presidents Barack Obama, George Bush, and Bill Clinton also agreed to receive the vaccine.



You can see President-Elect Biden’s vaccination below.