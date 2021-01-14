The team of Post Malone and Crocs are partnering with Musicians on CAll to create a 10,000 pair donation of their Duet Max Clog II collab to frontline workers at over 70 hospitals across America.

Musicians on Call is a nonprofit that delivers the healing power of music to patients and caregivers at hospitals across the nation.

“The stress of the pandemic on staff in all areas of the hospital has been unrelenting and we have been doing what we can to continue bringing them the joy of live music. We are so grateful to Post Malone and Crocs for joining us in providing even more relief when they need it the most through this generous donation,” Musicians on Call President & CEO Pete Griffin said in a statement to Billboard. “Thanks to them, caregivers at 70 hospitals nationwide will have the added support of their Crocs to help them through their day.”

You can see the Post Malone Crocs below.