Friend of George Floyd, Stephen Jackson, has become a notable figure on the sports podcast scene. Joining Etan Thomas on The Rematch podcast, Jackson revealed Kyrie Irving bought a house for Floyd’s family.

Jackson was speaking to his work with Floyd’s family, along with the aftermath of the tragic shooting and reavealed the efforts of his friends and Irving.

“I’m just continuing to do what I said I was going to do; I said I was going to be my brother’s keeper and take care of his daughter and make sure that her next days are her best days,” Jackson said. “A lot of my friends [have helped]. Kyrie Irving bought them a house. Lil Wayne’s manager bought them a Mercedes Benz. Barbra Streisand gave them stock in Disney.”

It’s love to see the entertainment community lend a hand. You can see the full interview below.