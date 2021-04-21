The Floyd family gathered like much of America to watch the verdict for Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who killed their family member, George Floyd.

In a video from a gathering of family and attorneys, the Floyd family celebrated each of the three guilty verdicts placed on Chauvin.

“I feel relieved,” George’s brother, Philonise Floyd, said at a Tuesday news conference. “A lot of days I prayed and I hoped and I was speaking everything into existence. I said, ‘I have faith that he will be convicted.'”

The Floyd family were joined by attorney Ben Crump, the Rev. Al Sharpton, and Rev. Jesse Jackson.

“You have the cameras all around the world to see and show what happened to my brother,” Philonise said. “It was a motion picture — the world seeing his life being extinguished. And I could do nothing but watch — especially in that courtroom.”