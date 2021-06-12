Air Jordan 1 gets Trademark.

Nike isn’t playing around with bootleggers and designers stealing the Air Jordan 1 silhouette. The sneaker and apparel giant revealed on Friday that they received federal trademark protection for the Jordan 1 high, Jordan 1 low, and Jordan 1 low SE from the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office.

Originally reported by the Sneaker Law Firm, the Jordan 1 silhouette is now recognized as a “unique product” by the US government. The Air Jordan 1 Trademark also gives Nike more power to pursue companies and brands that steal the Jordan 1 design without making any major modifications to its structural composition.

However, this isn’t the first time Nike has vigorously fought to maintain their intellectual property. Last year, Nike won an injunction against designer Warren Lotas after he used the design for the Nike Dunk SB for his Reaper sneaker. Back in 2006, the swoosh took legal action against artist and designer Ali Saal Forman for his Menthol 10’s, which was inspired by Air Force 1’s but done in a Newport cigarette box color scheme.

News of this isn’t surprising. The Jordan 1 in particular has seen a rise in popularity as of recent, with many designers using the silhouette as inspiration, but changing the Swoosh to their own branding. It will be interesting to see what Nike does next in terms of maintaining their intellectual property.