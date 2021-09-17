Jordan Brand and Billie Eilish to Collaborate on Two Pair of Retro Jordans

Billie Eilish and Jordan Brand are collaborating to take aim for the sneaker world. According to Sneaker News, the new partnership will see Eilish design an Air Jordan 1KO and Air Jordan 15.

The Air Jordan 1KO brings simplicity to the sneaker with a colorway described as “Barely Volt,” a lime green hue that is present throughout the sneakers, swoosh, and more.

The Air Jordan 15 is not one of the most sought-after models of the retro brand. Designed by iconic sneaker designer Tinker Hatfield in 1999, the sneaker is designed by an X-15 fighter jet. Eilish’s edition brings a taupe colorway.



Both sneakers are scheduled for a Sept. 30 release and can be seen below.

