Texas Governor Greg Abbott is praising state troopers for erecting a temporary barrier to keep people from crossing the Mexican border.

The Republican governor told reporters today DPS and the Texas National Guard lined an area near Del Rio with vehicles, essentially sealing it from entry. Abbott says that “steel barrier” is keeping illegal immigrants from getting into the U.S.

Meanwhile Haiti is in the midst of a social and political crisis. 10,000 plus displaced migrants are seeking asylum after suffering a catastrophic earthquake and Presidential assassination. Haitian nationals desperate for protection are now being met with whips and turned around by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Border Control.

The photographs shown by the Rio Grande River meet at the Texas / Mexico border were captured in recent days.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas visited the Del Rio area yesterday after Haitian nationals set up camps beneath the International Bridge over the last few weeks.

Public outrage over images show Border Patrol agents using whips on Haitian migrants who attempt to cross the border in Texas. Secretary Mayorkas said in a statement, “abuse will not be tolerated.” Adding that “if there were violations of policy there will be consequences.”

The union representing the Border Control agents issued a response that says, “nobody was hit and agents were trying to get people away from the horses.”

According to reports, Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas says an investigation has been launched.

DPS says over a million people have been arrested at the border this year. The Border Patrol union blames the Biden administration’s “catch and release” program for encouraging more people to head for the border.

Gov. Abbott says those who think about sneaking into the U.S. need to realize it won’t work.

Under Title 42, plans of sending detainees including unaccompanied minors are underway for deportation back to Haiti.

