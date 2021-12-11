PnB Rock Shares ‘2 Get You Thru The Rain’ Ep Feat. Young Thug and More

Philly native PnB rock shared his 2 Get You Thru The Rain Ep, which is

Rock’s first solo project in over 2 years. Following up the chart topping TrapStar Turnt PopStar that debuted at number four on the US Billboard 200 in 2019.

The 30 year-old “Selfish” singer returns with a 6-track EP with guest features from Lil Baby, Young Thug and DJ Luke Nasty via Atlantic Records.

Last month PnB Rock saw viral success on TikTok when he dropped the banger “High,” featuring DJ Luke Nasty ahead of the project’s official release.

This also follows the recent news of PnB Rock’s legal troubles that have been plaguing him since 2019. Back in August PnB Rock entered a guilty plea to one count of possession with intent to deliver and one count of receiving stolen property. Hopefully, things will be resolved soon so that more music can come from the “Zaza” artist.

Additionally you can catch Philly’s own set to host a hometown release concert at The Fillmore on December 18th, where PnB will perform new music and bring out some special guests. Get tickets here.

Stream 2 Get You Thru The Rain and check out the music video for “High” below.

