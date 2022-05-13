One of the fears of Elon Musk purchasing Twitter was the reinstatement of Donald Trump to the platform. Musk has recently revealed that is one of his plans.

CNN Business notes Musk was on hand at the Financial Times Future of the Car conference and publicly acknowledged his bid to buy the bird for the first time.

“I do think it was not correct to ban Donald Trump, I think that was a mistake,” Musk said. “I would reverse the perma-ban. … But my opinion, and Jack Dorsey, I want to be clear, shares this opinion, is that we should not have perma-bans.”

Musk added, “Banning Trump from Twitter didn’t end Trump’s voice, it will amplify it among the right and this is why it’s morally wrong and flat out stupid.”

Trump was suspended after the January 6 Capitol Riot as he used the platform to incite violence. Trump has not confirmed that he would return to the forum if allowed.

Musk is closing on a deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion.