Kanye West is a man with endless ambitions. The hit producer, who morphed into a Grammy Award-winning artist, is already the dominating music and fashion industry, but Ye wants more. It’s reported that Kanye West filed 17 new trademarks all surrounding the Yeezus brand. Mr. West filed trademarks for amusement parks, NFTs, toys, campaign buttons, clothing, cosmetics, and household items.

Kanye West has filed 17 new trademark applications around his YEEZUS name.



The filings indicate an intent to launch YEEZUS-branded amusement parks, NFT's, toys and more. 👇#KanyeWest pic.twitter.com/bI7RkA1Pk3 — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) June 1, 2022

The news of Kanye filing trademarks for most of these items comes to no surprise seeing that he’s steady taking on new business endeavors. What fans should be surprised about is the trade mark for NFTs. Kanye didn’t hold back when he expressed how he felt about the metaverse. Back in February, Mr. West wrote on Instagram, “Do not ask me to do a f*****g NFT. Ask me later,” Seemingly later is now because according to his new trademarks, Kanye has a future dealing with NFTs.

READ MORE: Kanye West Signs Boston Celtics Guard Jaylen Brown To DONDA Sports

Advertisement

Along with the new trademarks surrounding the Yeezus brand, Kanye is building a strong roster for his DONDA sports agency. Already he’s partnered with Antonio Brown, signed NFL champion Aaron Donald, and Boston Celtics shooting guard Jaylen Brown just announced his arrival to the squad. “I’m team Ye,” said Brown.

Who knows what Kanye plans on doing with these new ideas, but we’re sure the world wants to know.