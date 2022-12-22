[WATCH] Deb Antney: OJ Da Juiceman Was Really The Street One, Not Gucci

Management mogul Deb Antney appeared on a recent episode of the Ugly Money Podcast and doubled down on her admittance to neglecting OJ Da Juiceman, however, Ms. Antney did make a claim about OJ that seemed to slight another former artist, Gucci Mane.

When comparing OJ to Mr. LaFlare in reference to their street credibility, Antney said matter-of-factly, “He was really the street one. It wasn’t Gucci, it was him. He was the street guy. That’s who the real street guy was, Juice. But he wanted to change his life. He really wanted to change his life.”

See the interview clip from Ugly Money below

