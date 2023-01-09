Just a couple of days before Christmas, Tory Lanez was found guilty of all three charges in relation to the 2020 shooting incident of Megan Thee Stallion. After the verdict, many people were glad to see Tory put behind bars, while others called for his release, believing that the Canadian rapper was innocent. Recently, Soulja Boy has jumped in the mix, sharing his support for Megan, while at the same time, slamming Tory Lanez.

In an Instagram live post, the “Rick & Morty” rapper said that Tory is a “bitch” for shooting Megan, before calling him out even more for the incident.

“Yall n****s out here shooting bitches and aint nobody gone say nothing? I’m the only n***a in the whole rap game that’s gonna say something? Ok, cool,” Soulja said. “Well, Tory Lanez you a bitch. You a bitch n***a on me,” he continued. “Yall watched this n***a shoot this bitch and everybody said, ‘He aint do it.’ Man, fuck yall lame ass n****s.”

He did not stop there, he continued with his incinerary remarks about Lanez.

“You want to shoot bitches in the feet n***a? Yous a pussy n***a,” Soulja Boy continued. “And when you get from jail n***a you know where I’m at. You got a problem n***a I’ll beat your bitch ass n***a. Don’t never rap over none of my beats, don’t never freestyle over none of my beats. You trash n***a. Your music trash.”