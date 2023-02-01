Actor/director Mo McRae makes his directorial debut with this racially-charged thriller A LOT OF NOTHING. Starring two-time Emmy and Golden Globe nominee David Oyelowo and Insecure star Y’Ian Noel this suspenseful film leaves you on the edge of your seats.

Also starring Cleopatra Coleman (The Last Man on Earth), Lex Scott Davis (Rebel) Shamier Anderson (Invasion) & Justin Hartley (This Is Us)

. James (Noel) and Vanessa (Coleman) seem to be the perfect couple – happily married, successful, and comfortable. One night, their lives are rocked to the core when, after watching a tragedy play out on the evening news, they realize their neighbor (Hartley) was involved. In a state of shock, and with opposing viewpoints on how to address the issue, they embark on a highly combustible journey to ‘do something’ about it.

Opens in Theaters and VOD February 3rd, 2023

Wildly entertaining, humorous, and often absurd, A LOT OF NOTHING acts as a funhouse mirror to reflect the best and worst of humanity – and how our experiences of race, class, family, fear, love, and happiness drive our choices today. Mo McRae dazzles in his feature directorial debut, with a keen visual eye and a fresh, compelling voice. With A LOT OF NOTHING, he offers a pointed take on the micro and macro dynamics at play in many of our lives, tackling them with nuance, finesse, and wit.

Advertisement

Written by Mo McRae & Sarah Kelly Kaplan (Perry Mason) this film will definitely be the most talked about much needed conversation starter.

Watch the trailer below.