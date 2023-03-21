The battle between Nike and StockX wages on. After suing StockX for selling counterfeit shoes, Nike brought forth documentation revealing that a famed sneaker reseller received fake shoes from StockX.

Nice Kicks details the reseller received 38 pairs of fake sneakers. The discovery came as the reseller was seeking to purchase pairs of University Blue, Mocha, and Hyper Royal Air Jordan 1s. He was hoping to hold the sneakers for a price hike as they recently dipped. @SockJig reports the reseller is one of the main keys at the center of the lawsuit.

Nike reportedly visited the reseller to confirm the sneakers were fake and the reseller would end up receiving a full refund. StockX currently operates under the return policy, revealing, “an order is created and we are unable to offer returns, exchanges, or swaps. You can always resell the item on our platform if you no longer wish to keep it.”

Advertisement

You can see the court documents below.