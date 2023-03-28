Top Dawg Gives Update on Potential 2023 TDE Releases, Says Black Hippy Owes Fans Music

Top Dawg Gives Update on Potential 2023 TDE Releases, Says Black Hippy Owes Fans Music

The Black Hippy watch is back on. After hope for a group project from Kendrick Lamar, Ab-Soul, Schoolboy Q, and Jay Rock seemed to dwindle, TDE CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith seemed to throw gas on the group collaborating again.

Responding to a fan, Top answers a request about a future Black Hippy remix, stating, “I think they we will….. they owe y’all an album or Ep ..”

Replying to a message about giving hope. Top answered, “I hope for shit everyday.”

Advertisement

Top would also reveal that much of the roster from Reason to Doechii to Jay Rock are working on their albums. You can see the updates below.

I think they we will….. they owe y’all an album or Ep .. https://t.co/zkRBneQc6O — TOP DAWG #TDE (@dangerookipawaa) March 27, 2023

He’s coming when he’s ready pause https://t.co/inNzR3csXP — TOP DAWG #TDE (@dangerookipawaa) March 27, 2023

Yea … ran into a few bumps in the road. Shit happens sometimes https://t.co/lKJDJAFRvZ — TOP DAWG #TDE (@dangerookipawaa) March 27, 2023

I hope for shit everyday https://t.co/ivtbOzqjG7 — TOP DAWG #TDE (@dangerookipawaa) March 27, 2023