The Black Hippy watch is back on. After hope for a group project from Kendrick Lamar, Ab-Soul, Schoolboy Q, and Jay Rock seemed to dwindle, TDE CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith seemed to throw gas on the group collaborating again.
Responding to a fan, Top answers a request about a future Black Hippy remix, stating, “I think they we will….. they owe y’all an album or Ep ..”
Replying to a message about giving hope. Top answered, “I hope for shit everyday.”
Top would also reveal that much of the roster from Reason to Doechii to Jay Rock are working on their albums. You can see the updates below.