Reebok aimed to reimagine the tales behind its most storied sneakers with the release of “Pump Universe” this past February, fusing their unique design cues and placing its storied custom-fit Pump technology at the forefront. In “Chapter 1,” Allen Iverson’s Question Mid and Shaq’s patented Shaq Attaq were reimagined in exciting ways for the tennis court.


Reebok throws the emphasis on two timeless classic models in “Pump Universe” “Chapter 2,” each of which was a champion of sport and fitness in the 1980s and 1990s and has since become an essential item:

Classic Leather Pump (GW4726/ GW4727/GW4729, $110): What if Reebok’s Classic Leather first dropped in the ‘90s? This reinterpretation of the brand’s signature ‘80s running shoe draws inspiration from Instapump Fury and other classic Reebok runners with an integrated tongue Pump ball and bladder, while carrying forward OG Classic Leather design elements like an all-leather upper, Reebok wordmark window box, cross check branding, and a rubber outsole.

Club C 85 Pump (GW4793/GW4794, $110)What if Michael Chang’s Court Victory was instead a Club C? Here, the brand’s classic low-profile tennis shoe is imagined as a signature Pump model, drawing inspiration, color, and design from the iconic Court Victory, while carrying forward OG Club C design elements like a leather upper, Reebok wordmark window box, embroidered heel logo, and a rubber midsole and outsole.

“Pump Universe” ‘Chapter 2’ is available beginning May 17 from Reebok.comFoot Locker, and other select retailers.