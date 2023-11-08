This fall, Nike is commemorating the 25th Anniversary of the iconic Nike Air Max Plus with a special Tuned Air 25th Anniversary collection featuring unique footwear and apparel. This exclusive collection will be available at Foot Locker, Inc. stores in the United States and Canada.

The “Tuned Different” campaign, inspired by self-expression, showcases people from diverse backgrounds connected through their choice of footwear, a means of revealing one’s identity. The campaign employs dynamic and static backgrounds, reflecting the influences of footwear, environments, and individuality.

The 25th-anniversary release combines the classic Air Max design with a contemporary twist, drawing inspiration from tropical elements like palm trees integrated into its gradient design. It features the distinctive yellow “TN” logo on the visible air unit and comes in a custom shoebox representing its 25-year history.

Nike Air Max Plus has been a global footwear staple since 1998, and to mark its 25-year milestone, Foot Locker, Inc. is bringing celebrations to select stores in Miami and Los Angeles. Shoppers will have the opportunity to showcase their unique Nike Air Max Plus style against various creative backdrops. Foot Locker will transform the captured images into a consumer-led “Tuned Different” campaign.

The Nike Air Max Plus 25th Anniversary shoes, retailing for $185, will be available in adult and kid unisex sizes starting November 9th, exclusively at Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Foot Locker Canada, and Champs Sports Canada.