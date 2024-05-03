Detroit’s hip hop queen, Kash Doll, returns to the spotlight with her latest anthem, “Kash Kommandments,” released via MNRK Music Group. Produced by Go Grizzly, the track not only teases her upcoming sophomore album but also delivers a potent message of empowerment and self-assurance.

With her magnetic verses and commanding presence, Kash Doll solidifies her position as a boundary-breaking artist in the industry. Unapologetic and confident, she continues to captivate audiences with her unique blend of skill and attitude.

You can hear the single below.

Advertisement