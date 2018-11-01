After putting in work on the style front earlier this year to help KITH roll out its Mitchell & Ness collab, Allen Iverson returns to Reebok for the latest sneaker model in his iconic footwear series.

Dubbed officially as the Iverson Legacy, the new silhouette marks the first collaboration between A.I. and Reebok in four years. The monumental drop stands as a true testament to the former 76ers’ withstanding legacy; the fact that he can still release new sneakers seven years after his playing career ended is a feat that many can’t and never will accomplish. The shoe itself is fire, boasting a black/white premium leather upper, branding with embossed detailing, semi-translucent bubble outsole units and Iverson’s signature implemented for the perfect finish. Let’s hope the champ continutes to roll out heat like this for years to come.

The Allen Iverson x Reebok Iverson Legacy arrives officially on November 17, available for $160 USD both online and through Reebok outlets. See the full lookbook and product shots below:



