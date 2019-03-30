Nike and the sneaker community just passed Air Max day but are continuing the celebration of air with ON AIR: The City Department, a community-based Nike-Air inspired, design curriculum that is hosted by Nike designers, collaborators, and friends. This weekend, the celebration of air kicked off with Chicago’s Department of Unimaginable.

The City Department coincides with the launch of the Nike Air Max 720, with the Chicago edition open throughout the weekend of March 29th. The design-focused curriculum touches on Industrial Design, Color Design and Materials Exploration, and Illustration and Typography.

In a preview, Nike presented Chelsea Carter, a Chicago-based designer whose influence in fashion has created some standout pieces that have been fitted on friends and figures across the fashion and art world. Carter led a workshop based in thinking the “Unimaginable” within a personal design of a Nike that exists in your mind but made with abstract materials.

Onsite at the Department of Unimaginable in Chicago and in the cities across the country are multiple colorways of the Air Max 270. The Air Max line of sneakers has three decades of innovation based around the Max Air technology that has brought a merger of style and comfort. The Air Max 720 comes equipped with the tallest-ever Air unit that will deliver long-standing comfort to the Nike lover.

Also at the Department of Unimaginable will be the opportunity to donate air your local community, city-specific photo activations, the opportunity to add the Nike Air Max 720 to your personal collections and more.

The City Department and the workshops will be hosted in over 12 cities across the globe from now through April 21. The Chicago edition remains open until Sunday, March 30. To find out more information about ON AIR: The City Department, be sure to visit www.jointhedepartment.com where you can also register your attendance.

