After returning in its original colorway back in April, the popular Air Jordan 14 model pops up yet again this week in the form of Supreme‘s latest collaboration with Jordan Brand.

The famed silhouette, said to be inspired by Michael Jordan‘s prized Ferrari 550 Maranello, looks just as good now as it did when it first dropped in the late ’90s. This time around the 14s arrive bedazzled in metal studs on the medial and lateral side panels, in addition to a small patch on the heel. While the two color options are total opposites when placed side by side — one boasts a classic white upper with black accents while the other features a black upper with blue accents — there are a few minor design details found on both, including red insoles, a chrome shank plate, co-branded hang tag and additional co-branding seen on the heel and tongue tab. Now that’s how you start off a summer of hot sneaker drops!

Check for the Supreme x Air Jordan 14 collaboration to arrive online and through the Manhattan, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, London and Paris flagship locations starting Thursday (June 13). Japan will see the drop on Saturday (June 15). See both colorways below: