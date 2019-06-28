Following a step into the future of footwear by introducing the new X-Racer model, New Balance gets back to basics for a quick minute by delivering a fresh iteration of the M997 in a simple-yet-classic colorway.

The black, white and grey tones on the upper are hues that NB is no stranger to playing with, but it’s the bold hit of blue on the mudguard and heel counter that really makes this one pop. Both panels are constructed with suede, adding a premium finish to the overall design, and a slightly lighter version of the colorway appears again on the dorsal portion of the outsole. “Made In USA” branding appears as usual on the tongue, with the signature New Balance lettering popping up on the tongue as well and on the heel. Overall, these prove that you can’t beat copping a classic, especially during the first week of summer.

You can get a pair of the New Balance M997OGA “Blue/Grey” colorway right now at select retailers for $250 USD, including Solebox who provided the imagery below:.