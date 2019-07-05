We hope everyone enjoyed the Fourth of July, even if most of that enjoyment came from compliments on your Independence Day-themed kicks. For those still celebrating ‘Merica’s 243rd year since declaring independence, there’s still a whole three days left of barbecue-hopping, rooftop parties or hopefully a family get-together that looks something like this classic scene from Rocky IV:

We made the decision easier this year for our sneakerheads out there by rounding up 10 options that’ll look just as fresh any day after July 4 — keeping them on ice until next year isn’t a bad idea either. Overall, just make sure the reds, whites and/or blues on your feet are on point for all your post-Fourth plans.

Keep scrolling to shop 10 Fourth of July-themed sneakers that you can still wear this summer, even after Independence Day weekend comes to an end:

1. Air Max Plus “Fourth of July” – $160.00 USD

2. adidas Originals NMD R1 – $130.00 USD

3. Air Max Speed Turf “White/University Red/Blue Void” – $135.00 USD

4. New Balance 574 “Nimbus/Team Red” – $80.00 USD

5. Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Hi “Americana” – $60.00 USD

6. Nike Air Max 1 Premium “Puerto Rico” – Priced By Size

7. Reebok Classic Nylon “Chalk/Scarlet/White” – $65.00 USD

8. adidas D.O.N. Issue 1 – $100.00 USD

9. PUMA Ralph Sampson Mid “White/Surf The Web/Marshmallow” – $90.00 USD

10. Vans Anaheim Factory Era 95 DX – $80.00 USD

Enjoy your Fourth of July weekend! Stay fresh, friends.