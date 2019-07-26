Giving us a dose of “new new” steez, New Era and New Balance have joined forces for a special collaboration that includes the best gear from both brands: a 997H sneaker and a 9FIFTY Retro Crown cap.

Both offerings follow a similar color theme and an additional component that allows you to remove & rearrange parts of the sneaker and cap. The multi-toned grey construction on the footwear allows for vibrant pops of color to play out perfectly through the laces and signature “N” logo. A similar structure is seen on the 9FIFTY as well, which incorporates a patchwork-style design on the crown with a standout velcro portion where multiple “N” logos can be placed. The hat also has an assortment of strap colors that are removable as well, making it all the way possible to choose your own style.

The New Balance x New Era 997H and 9FIFTY Retro Crown cap arrives as a pack and retails for $160 USD, launching exclusively at New Balance and New Era flagships globally and on NewBalance.com and NewEraCap.com.