Whether it is JAY-Z and Nas, Fat Joe and 50 Cent or Drake and Meek Mill, most Hip-Hop beef gets resolved. Keyword, most. The beef between Lil Wayne and Pusha T has lasted well over a decade so many fans had the right to be surprised that the two were reportedly featured on the sixth edition of the “Maybach Music” series on Rick Ross’ upcoming Port of Miami 2 album.

So how did it happen? Rozay did it without either one knowing. In an interview with Baller Alert, the Biggest Boss told the secret to the record happening.

“You know what I did was… I put together a record, without either one of them knowing,” Ross shared. “’Cause I feel like we will put this behind us one day. The real question, is the time now? And it may not be the right time for that, we’ll have to see.”

That’s a bold move. You can hear the collaboration when the album drops on August 9. The album will also feature “Gold Roses,” the new collaboration between Rozay and another Pusha enemy, Drake. Until then, you can hear Ross talk about the drop below.