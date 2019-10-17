Rolling Loud is one of the biggest Hip-Hop-centric music festivals on an annual basis, and the party finally made its way to New York City for the first time ever this past weekend. For two full days, musical acts like A$AP Rocky, Megan The Stallion, DaBaby, Wu-Tang Clan, Jim Jones, Lil Uzi Vert, Wale, Meek Mill and Travis Scott — hope that knee heals soon, homie! — performed some of their biggest hits and new music as well.

Arriving during a rather chilly weekend in the Big Apple, Rolling Loud NYC ultimately proved that a festival of this magnitude could go on without any real causes of disturbance. While the NYPD did in fact proposed a now-infamous letter to get a few acts off the bill, including Casanova, Pop Smoke, Don Q, Sheff G, and 22 GZ, the overall vibe on grounds proved that there was never really a problem to begin with. Bringing amazing live performances from the biggest Hip-Hop acts from both past and present to one of the greatest cities in the world made for one unforgettable experience. Thankfully, we got pics to prove it.

Keep scrolling to check out our official recap of the first-ever Rolling Loud NYC weekend:



Images: Jason Turner / The Source