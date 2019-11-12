Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek fought back tears from a contestant on Monday’s episode of the long-running game show.

A third-place contestant gave up his answer on Final Jeopardy in order to give a tribute message to Trebek, which pulled on his heartstrings and all of those who were watching at home or later online.

The contestant had $2,000 on the board at the time but would drop to $5 after the incorrect answer that was all worth it in the end.

“That’s very kind of you. Thank you,” Trebek responded to the answer.

Here’s the moment that brought Alex Trebek to tears tonight on Jeopardy. This guy is truly a treasure. pic.twitter.com/2WgLUOVoln — Liam Martin (@LiamWBZ) November 12, 2019

The contestant, Dhurv Gaur, spoke about the moment on Twitter.

Sorry for west coast spoilers, but I’m really glad I got the opportunity to say to Alex what everybody at the tournament was thinking … 1/n — Dhruv Gaur (@dhruvg_) November 12, 2019

…for context, Alex had just shared with us that he was reentering treatment for pancreatic cancer. We were all hurting for him so badly. 2/n — Dhruv Gaur (@dhruvg_) November 12, 2019

I’m just very grateful I got the opportunity to say what I know everyone was thinking. Sending all the love. #weloveyoualex — Dhruv Gaur (@dhruvg_) November 12, 2019

Trebek revealed that he was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March. After announcing he was responding well to treatment, he would have to reenter chemo treatments again in September.