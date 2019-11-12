Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek fought back tears from a contestant on Monday’s episode of the long-running game show.

A third-place contestant gave up his answer on Final Jeopardy in order to give a tribute message to Trebek, which pulled on his heartstrings and all of those who were watching at home or later online.

The contestant had $2,000 on the board at the time but would drop to $5 after the incorrect answer that was all worth it in the end.

“That’s very kind of you. Thank you,” Trebek responded to the answer.

The contestant, Dhurv Gaur, spoke about the moment on Twitter.

Trebek revealed that he was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March. After announcing he was responding well to treatment, he would have to reenter chemo treatments again in September.