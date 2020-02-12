The new Premier Trail collection represents a progressive trail franchise with an expansive tech identity. It is the pinnacle of Reebok contemporary offering. Futuristic and fashion-forward yet familiar, its design marks the next chapter of Reebok into an exciting new form where contemporary running meets high end style, by creating an innovative take on an already forward-thinking silhouette.

The upper will be a modern trail interpretation of our premier running shoes, a new world order where functionality has become synonymous with fashion and high-tech fabrics are king.

The new silhouettes, in two sleek new colorways are available now at select retailers including End and Caliroots.